Israeli Occupation Arrests Six Palestinian Fishermen from Northern Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – On Saturday morning, the occupation navy arrested a number of Palestinian fishermen after their boats were surrounded in the sea of ​​the northern Gaza Strip.

MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported the Israeli occupation boats surrounded fishing boats in the sea in the northern Gaza Strip and arrested 6 Palestinian fishermen, the two fishermen, Youssef and Muhammad Amin Abu Warda, and fishermen Walid Hamza Ali Zayed and Hamouda Yassin Ali Zayed.

Local sources said that the Israeli navy forces took the four fishermen to the port of Ashdod.

It is noteworthy that the occupation targets Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip with continuous shooting, pursuit, arrest, and confiscation of boats in the context of fighting against their livelihood. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)