Israeli Occupation Army Withdraws from Parts of Gaza City, North Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army on Thursday withdrew from parts of Gaza City and North Gaza governorate for the first time since it started its ground offensive on Oct. 27, Anadolu Agency reports.

Military vehicles completely withdrew from the neighborhoods of At-Tawam, Al-Karama, and Rashid Street in the western region of North Gaza governorate, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

The army also pulled out from the neighborhoods of Al-Amn Al-Aam, Al-Muqawsi, Intelligence Towers, Bahloul, and Rashid Street in Gaza City, the correspondent added.

Several residents told Anadolu that they managed to reach their homes for the first time since the start of Israel’s ground offensive on Jan. 27.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, killing at least 26,900 Palestinians and injuring 65,949.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)