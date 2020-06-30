Israeli Military Bulldozer Agricultural Land in the Southern Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – Several Israeli military bulldozers moved into the Gaza Strip at a limited distance, bulldozing agricultural lands, near the border fence, east of Governorate Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, on Tuesday morning.

A Safa source quoted by MINA reported that six military bulldozers penetrated the Al-Farahin military gate, east of the new town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, at a distance of about 70 meters outside the fence.

“The incoming bulldozer was also escorted by two military vehicles, and other military engineering equipment joined the morning attack,” the source said.

Sources indicated that the attack with the bulldozer carried out the operation, with the support of several military vehicles and protective bags, placed inside the fence.

Sources also indicated that the attack was accompanied by shootings by the occupying army, which was behind a protective embankment inside the fence.

Shots were fired at the farmers, around the Al-Farahin Gate, where the attack was launched.

The occupation forces have entered restricted areas in several areas in the eastern and northern sectors of the sector, bulldozing agricultural land adjacent to the security fence, and opened fire on farmers. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)