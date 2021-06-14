Israeli “Masada” Unit Attacks Palestinian Prisoners in Gilboa Prison

Gaza, MINA – The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs committee said that the forces of the Israeli “Masada and Elimaz” unit in the Israeli Prisons Service stormed Section 4 in Gilboa Prison at the morning, and conducted a massive search and repression campaign in the prison, which caused a state of discontent and tension among the prisoners in the prison.

MINA’s contributor in Gaza reported that the committee denounced the brutal incursions that the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails are subjected to by the Israeli Prison Authority administration in order to restrict the prisoners and deprive them of their legal and basic human rights.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli “Masada” forces were formed in 2003 as a repressive emergency unit and are affiliated with the Israeli police, like other special units such as the “Nahshon” and “Al-Dur” units.

The “Masada” unit consists of soldiers and officers in the ranks of the selected elite of the Israeli army, where its members are armed with Uzi machine guns, tear gas and laser weapons. (L/MS/RE1)

