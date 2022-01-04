Israeli Helicopter Crashes, Two Officers Killed

Israeli helicopter crashes off the coast of Haifa, two officers killed and one injured (Photo: Safa)

Jerusalem, MINA – An Israeli army military helicopter crashed off the coast of Haifa and left two officers dead and others injured.

Israeli media Yediot Aharonot reported in the early hours of Tuesday that the officer killed was from the air force and another from the navy.

While the injured was also an officer who boarded the Atalaf military helicopter off the coast of Haifa.

The media added that an investigative committee had been formed to investigate the incident.

The chief of the Israeli Air Force, Amikam Norkin decided to stop all flights of this type of aircraft until the completion of the investigation.

Although that type of aircraft was used in naval missions, it was a maritime reconnaissance aircraft, where it is believed that the pilot tried to land in the water before crashing. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)