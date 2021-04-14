Israel Bans Palestinian Muslim Activist Enter Al-Aqsa

Al Quds, MINA – Israeli policy on April 11 night gave over a warrant to bans a Palestinian Muslim Activist Medellin Issa entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque for one week.

Issa, a Muslimah activist liberation Al-Aqsa ftom Kafr Qasim city, the West Bank said, Israeli policiy called her for interrogated in the city of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and a one-week ban on entry to Al-Aqsa.

She said, confidence that Al-Aqsa entry ban would be extended for another six months, the PIC report.

Israeli inteligence apparatus confirmed the actions by claiming that his presence at the Aqsa Mosque would be dangerous and troublesome.

The previous order banned Essa entry into Islam third holiest site lasted 16 months and ended last December.

Israeli occupation authority and the police in Jerusalem give themselves the right to issue a ban on Al-Aqsa entry against Muslim worshipers and makek their own mind to decide who can and cannot pray at the mosque despite the fact that they do not have jurisdiction over the Islamic holy place.

According to the agreement signed, Jordan is the custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)