Iranian President’s Body Found, Search Operation Ends

The wreckage of the helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after it crashed in northwestern Iran. (Photo: X Account @ShaykhSulaiman)

Tehran, MINA – The body of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was one of the victims in a helicopter crash in the Iran-Azerbaijan border region, has been found.

The news was first conveyed by the Head of the Iranian Red Crescent, Pirhossein Koolivand, to Iranian state TV. Thus, the search operation was stopped.

“We are in the process of moving the bodies of the martyrs to Tabriz in northwestern Iran,” said Koolivand on Monday.

Raisi died in a helicopter crash after visiting Azerbaijan to attend the opening ceremony of the Qiz Qalasi Dam on the border on Sunday.

Raisi’s helicopter, along with two other helicopters, was on its way to Tabriz City on Sunday after he inaugurated the Qiz Qalasi Dam on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan the previous day.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azarbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, and Mehdi Mousavi, head of Raisi’s bodyguard team were also on board the crashed plane.

Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, the Supreme Leader’s representative in the province also accompanied them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)