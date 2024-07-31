Masoud Pezeshkian Inaugurated as Iran’s 9th President

Tehran, MINA – Masoud Pezeshkian (69), Iran’s newly elected president, has been inaugurated as the ninth president of Iran in a ceremony attended by over 70 foreign delegations, including senior officials and the secretaries-general of regional and international bodies.

The inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday (July 30), began at 4:00 PM local time in Tehran, according to Al Mayadeen.

To cover the event, up to 600 Iranian and international media representatives gathered at the parliament.

Following his inauguration, the new Iranian president has 15 days to present his cabinet to the legislative body for a vote of confidence.

Pezeshkian took the oath on the Qur’an after a speech by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to open the event.

“As president, before the Qur’an and the Iranian people, I swear to the Almighty to be the protector of the official religion and the Islamic Republic system, as well as the constitution of this country,” Pezeshkian said during the ceremony, which was broadcast live on state TV.

“We will strive for constructive and effective engagement with the world based on the principles of dignity, wisdom, and benefit,” he added in his speech.

Pezeshkian also mentioned Iran’s aspiration to lead the region in economic, scientific, and technical fields.

“The world must also seize this unique opportunity to resolve regional and global issues with strong Iranian participation, striving for peace and dignity,” he stated.

Furthermore, Pezeshkian criticized the United States and other Western countries for arming Israel during the genocide in Gaza.

In the second round of the presidential election held on July 5, 2024, Pezeshkian received 16,384,403 votes following an inconclusive first round on June 28.

The election was held to choose a successor to the late President Ebrahim Raisi, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in northwestern Iran on May 19, along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)