Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Massive Explosion at Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port Kills 25 and Injures Over 1,100

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

A massive explosion hit the Bandar Abbas port in southern Iran. (Photo: @IRIran_official X page)
Tehran, MINA – The death toll has risen to 25, with more than 1,100 injured, after a massive explosion struck the Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, southeastern Iran, Tasnim News Agency reported on Sunday.

The explosion, which occurred on Saturday afternoon, caused extensive damage and a large fire, which emergency teams struggled to control due to strong winds. The port’s customs authority confirmed that trucks were evacuated, and the container yard where the explosion took place likely contained dangerous goods and chemicals.

The blast shattered windows several kilometers away, and footage shared online showed a massive cloud of smoke rising from the area. Reports also indicated that the explosion was heard as far as Qeshm Island, located 26 kilometers from Bandar Abbas.

In response to the disaster, the governor of Bandar Abbas ordered the closure of all schools on Sunday, while the Iranian Ministry of Health warned residents of Hormozgan Province to stay indoors due to the spread of toxic gases.

Iranian authorities have redirected commercial operations from the strategic Bandar Abbas Port to other facilities, particularly Imam Khomeini Port.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian dispatched Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni to investigate the incident thoroughly. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences and pledged assistance to Iran in managing the aftermath of the explosion. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

