Iranian President Confirmed Died in Helicopter Crash

Tehran, MINA – Tehran on Monday confirmed the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash in the country’s northern East Azerbaijan province, Anadolu Agency reports.

Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri said in a statement on his X that all on board, including the president, foreign minister, accompanying delegation, and helicopter crew, died.

The helicopter that crashed on Sunday afternoon was also carrying East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim.

Dozens of emergency rescue teams had been dispatched to the mountainous area, and wreckage was found after hours of search operation in which a Turkish Akinci drone helped to locate the crash site. (T/RE1/P2)

