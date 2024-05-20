Select Language

Latest
-329 min. agoIranian President's Body Found, Search Operation Ends
-295 min. agoAWG Holds Baitul Maqdis Corner Exhibition in Wonogiri, Indonesia
-293 min. agoIllegal Israeli Settlers Prevent Aid Trucks to Gaza
-288 min. agoIranian President Confirmed Died in Helicopter Crash
-141 min. agoElon Musk Officially Installs Starlink at Denpasar Health Center, Bali
Middle East

Iranian President Confirmed Died in Helicopter Crash

Dozens of emergency rescue teams had been dispatched to the mountainous area helicopters crash di Iran (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Tehran, MINA – Tehran on Monday confirmed the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash in the country’s northern East Azerbaijan province, Anadolu Agency reports.

Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri said in a statement on his X that all on board, including the president, foreign minister, accompanying delegation, and helicopter crew, died.

The helicopter that crashed on Sunday afternoon was also carrying East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim.

Dozens of emergency rescue teams had been dispatched to the mountainous area, and wreckage was found after hours of search operation in which a Turkish Akinci drone helped to locate the crash site. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Indonesia Secures 340 Million Covid-19 Vaccines until 2021

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news