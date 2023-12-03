Israeli Genocide Campaign Result More Civilian Casualties across Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of innocent civilians, including children, were brutally massacred and many others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes this afternoon on various areas in the Gaza Strip, according to local and medical reports.

Wafa reported that more than 60 people were martyred in the southern regions of Gaza, specifically in Khan Yunis, after Israeli warplanes targeted multiple areas in the east and center of the city, leading to multiple casualties.

He added that Israeli reconnaissance planes bombed a house belonging to the Farra family in the town of Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, resulting in the death of two civilians. The warplanes also targeted a residential square in the Al-Bureij refugee camp, in central Gaza, resulting in several casualties who were transferred to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

In Gaza City, warplanes bombed the neighborhoods of Al-Zaytoun and Al-Shujaeya, causing the murder and injury of dozens of civilians. Many of them were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, with a significant number of innocent civilians feared trapped under the rubble.

Israeli artillery also targeted two civilian vehicles on Salah al-Din Street in central Gaza. In the northern part of the Strip, warplanes attacked houses in Jabalia refugee camp and the town of Beit Lahiya, leading to dozens of fatalities and injuries, who were transported to local hospitals, including the Indonesian, Kamal Adwan, and Al-Awda in the northern Gaza Strip.

Aerial bombardment is accompanied by shelling from artillery and naval ships on various neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip, especially in the eastern and western coastal areas. WAFA correspondent explained that Israeli military vehicles have cut off roads between central and southern Gaza, in addition to blocking the road between Khan Yunis and Rafah in the southern part of the enclave.

Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, the director of Abu Yousef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah, stated that the hospital received 10 fatalities and dozens of wounded during the night and until dawn, with the majority being children and women.

He noted that there are many injuries with bone fractures and other serious injuries to the chest and abdomen, despite the limited resources and the scarcity of specialists, which threatens to halt the emergency services at the hospital.

Al-Hams pointed out that the hospital’s capacity has declined from 63 beds to 42 after the pediatric department went out of service and is undergoing rehabilitation to accommodate the wounded. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)