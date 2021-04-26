Israeli Forces Withdrawal from Jerusalem Damascus Gate

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli forces on April 25 withdrawal from the Damascus Gate area in central Jerusalem after closing it to Palestinians since the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency after Israeli withdrawal, Palestinians removed the iron barricades that restricted the movement of Palestinians in the area.

Hundred of Palestinian celebrate it as a “victory of Israeli occupation.”

Israeli media, Channel 13, confirmed Israeli forces withdraw from the Damascus Gate area after clashes with Palestinians in several days.

The clash has also receive international condemn, which prompted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to ease his stance.

No clashes were reported following the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the area.

Ahmad Tibi, an Arabian who of the Israeli number Parliament (Knesset), is seen among the Palestinians.

Since the first of holy month of Ramadan, Israeli forces have banned Palestinians from sitting in the Damascus Gate area and holding activities during Ramadan.

The situation escalated when Israeli settlers attacks on Palestinians.

More than 130 Palestinians have been injured clashes between Israeli forces and local residents in Jerusalem since Thursday, and at least 100 Palestinians have been detained.

Palestine region, include West Bank and East Jerusalem, have been under Israeli occupation since 1967. Israeli occupation is considered illegal under international law. (T/Hju/RE1)

