Israeli Forces Rearrest Four Out of Six Palestinian Prisoners

Nazareth, MINA – The Hebrew “Kan” channel announced on Saturday morning that “Israeli” special units arrested Zakaria Al-Zubaidi and Muhammad Al-Ardah, in the village of Al-Shibli in Nazareth, after they managed to escape Gilboa prison for five days.

The arrest of Al-Zubaidi and al-Aarda comes hours after the arrest of the two prisoners, Mahmoud al-Ardah and Yaqoub Qadri, in the city of Nazareth, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

Thus, the occupation has arrested 4 out of 6 prisoners who managed to escape the Gilboa prison through a tunnel.

On Monday, September 2, six Palestinian prisoners managed to escape Gilboa prison, which the most secure “Israeli” prison, that led to a state of security tension to the occupation. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)