Israeli Forces Raid Palestinians’ Homes in Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched on Saturday, November 5, 2022, a campaign of raids on the homes of Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Local Palestinian sources reported that the occupation forces launched a campaign of arrests against Palestinian citizens in their homes in separate areas of the West Bank, and took them to their investigation centers.

In the details of the violations, the spokesman for the occupation army announced that its forces had detained 8 defenseless Palestinian citizens from inside their homes in separate areas in the West Bank, accompanied with violations of their families and terrorizing them.

The occupation forces detained four civilians from Deir Nidham village, northwest of Ramallah, after they raided and searched their homes and tampered with their contents.

The Israeli occupation forces carry out raids and arrest campaigns against Palestinians throughout the West Bank on a daily basis without prior warning. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)