Israeli Forces Launches Arrests Throughout West Bank, Jerusalem

West Bank, MINA – Today, Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a number of Palestinian citizens, during large-scale raids in separate areas in the West Bank and Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces arrested the two brothers, Laith and Raed Faed Nairat, after raiding their house and tampering with its contents in Jenin, and the young man Mahmoud Zakarna from the town of Qabatiya.

The sources said that the occupation forces stormed the village of Marka and raided the house of the freed prisoner Samir Musa and interrogated him, and intensified their military presence in the vicinity of villages and towns south of Jenin.

In Nablus, the occupation forces arrested the liberated prisoner Lina Abu Gholami, after raiding her house, and conducting a field investigation, and Fouad Ibrahim Ramdin from Tulkarm.

In Jerusalem, the occupation forces arrested the young Hashem Diab, after raiding and searching his house.

It is worth noting that the occupation forces carry out arrest campaigns and raids on the homes of Palestinian citizens on a daily basis in all the occupied Palestinian territories. (LKG/RE1)

