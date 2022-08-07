Israeli Forces Launch Massive Campaign of Arrests in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched, at dawn and this morning, a massive arrest campaign in separate areas of the West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to the prisoners’ affairs institutions, these forces arrested at least 20 citizens, after a campaign of incursions and raids on camps, villages, towns, and separate neighborhoods, and subjected dozens of Palestinian citizens whose homes were stormed to a field investigation.

Local sources indicated that violent confrontations erupted in several areas of Jenin, and armed clashes took place with those forces.

The West Bank and occupied Jerusalem are witnessing arrest campaigns and raids by the occupation forces on a daily basis, which leads to the outbreak of confrontations continuously in different parts of the West Bank. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)