Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Pregnant Woman in Tulkarem

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) killed a pregnant Palestinian woman and critically injured her husband in Nur Shams refugee camp in Tulkarem on Sunday, Palinfo reported.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Sundus Shalabi, a 23-year-old Palestinian woman who was eight months pregnant, was shot and killed and her husband was seriously injured by IOF gunfire while trying to leave Nur Shams camp in the West Bank.

The incident came as IOF announced its forces began operating in Nur Shams camp near Tulkarem overnight as part of its expanding military operation in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli forces began their aggression and siege on Tulkarem city and Tulkarem refugee camp about 14 days ago, destroying public and private property, assaulting and kidnapping local residents, and forcing families to flee their homes.

Also Read: Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque

Local sources reported that the Israeli forces sent a large military force, including armored vehicles and heavy bulldozers, to the Nur Shams camp early Sunday, adding that they heard gunfire and explosions during the raid.

Since early morning, the Israeli forces have raided homes, opened fire, abducted residents, and flown drones over the camp, according to the sources.

The Israeli forces have also surrounded the camp tightly, confiscated residential buildings in various areas, including the Dhanabah and Iktaba suburbs and the as-Salam neighborhood, and forced families to leave the area on foot after confiscating their cars.

Other families were forced at gunpoint by the Israeli army to leave the Jabel an-Nasser and Jabel as-Salihin neighborhoods and walk to the town of Kafr al-Labad.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Start Withdrawing from Netzarim Corridor in Gaza

After displacing the residents from their neighborhoods, the IOF turned the areas and buildings into military posts and sniper sites.

Meanwhile, Israeli bulldozers began demolishing the Nablus road near the camp and various roads and infrastructure in the area.

The Red Crescent in Tulkarem said that IOF prevented its ambulance crews from entering the Nur Shams camp after receiving information about Palestinian casualties.

Israeli forces also raided dozens of homes in the camp and abducted a number of residents.

Also Read: Released Israeli Hostages Thank Hamas

In Tulkarem camp, Israeli forces continued to break into and search homes, the residents of which had been evicted.

IOF also continued to convert more high-rise buildings into watchtowers and opened fire indiscriminately on empty homes in the camp.

In Tulkarem city, a large number of IOF forces reportedly raided and rampaged dozens of homes in various neighborhoods and confiscated security camera footage. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Blocks Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Despite Ceasefire Deal, Worsening Crisis