Israeli Forces Injure 10 Palestinians in the West Bank

West Bank, MINA – As 10 Palestinians were injured on Friday in the occupied West Bank when Israeli forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse protesters, according to eye witness reports as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

An eyewitness told Anadolu Agency that Israeli forces fired rubber bullets as well as tear gas canisters to disperse dozens of Palestinian demonstrators who were marching to protest Israeli settlement in Deir Jarir in the city of Ramallah.

Clashes also broke out between Israeli forces and protesters after the Israeli army launched into violence.

Many Palestinians fell ill after inhaling tear gas, according to medics on the ground.

Anti-settlement demonstrations were also held in rural areas in the provinces of Ramallah, Nablus and Qalqilya.

More than 400,000 Jewish settlers currently live in more than 250 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

International law views the West Bank and East Jerusalem as “occupied territory” and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there as illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)