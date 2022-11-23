Israeli Forces Detain 22 Palestinian Citizens from West Bank, Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces launched, Tuesday, November 22, 2022, a campaign of arrests against Palestinians during their raids on separate areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem, affecting 22 Palestinian citizens, including freed detainees, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

The occupation forces stormed the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah, and detained the freed prisoners Mahmoud Ahed Hamed and Abdel Razeq Iyad Hamed after raiding their homes and conducting searches inside.

They also stormed the village of Deir Abu Mishaal to the west, and detained the two brothers, Qusai Issa Rabiand Uday Rabi, after storming their homes.

The occupation forces detained the ex-prisoner, Khaled Nawabit, after storming his house in the town of Barqa, east of Ramallah, and a boy from Balata camp, east of Nablus, in the northern West Bank.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces stormed the Balata refugee camp and detained Omar Al-Qatawi,16 years old, after raiding his family’s home.

The Palestinian Prisoners Information Office said that during their military incursion, the occupation forces detained a number of Palestinian citizens, including the ex-prisoner Essam Ziyad Abu al-Haija, from al-Yamoun, west of Jenin, the ex-prisoners Ahmed Brahma, from Anza, south of Jenin, Sa’ed Abd Sidr, and Youssef Adnan al-Aydah from Hebron.

They also detained the Palestinian citizens Younis Ghazi Odeh and Khaled Murad Marei from Tulkarm, Firas Heikal and Khalil Firas Heikal, the boy Adam al-Rajabi, the boy Malik al-Rajabi, and Hussein Dar Issa from Jerusalem. (LKG/RE1)

