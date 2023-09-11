Israeli Forces Detain 20 Palestinians

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces detained at least 20 Palestinians in raids across the occupied territories, most of them from the Hebron area in the south of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society and other sources, Wafa news agency reported.

The sources said 11 were detained from different areas in the Hebron governorates, four of them from the city of Hebron, one each from Dura, Sair, and Beit Ummar, and two each from Beit Kahel and Surif. Almost all of them are students at the University of Hebron.

Three were also rounded up at their homes in the Jerusalem district, one of them from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Jabal al-Mukabbir, and two from the village of Biddo, north of Jerusalem.

One was detained in al-Mazraa al-Gharbieh, north of the city of Ramallah, according to his father, Saleh al-Zaq, a member of Fatah Revolutionary Council, who said that the soldiers broke into his home at dawn and detained his son who was still undergoing treatment from a live bullet wound he sustained less than a year ago.

The soldiers also detained two siblings during a raid of the town of Azzoun, east of the northern West Bank city of Qalqilya, and another youth from Jenin after breaking into his family home.

Two more Palestinians were detained during an army raid of Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, east of the West Bank, one of them 16 years of age, while two students were shot and injured in the leg as they headed to their school. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)