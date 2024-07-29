10 Israeli Soldiers Detained for Gang-raping Palestinian Detainee

Jerusalem, MINA – A Palestinian detainee was gang-raped by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel, according to Israeli media on Monday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing a security source, said the detainee was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to an intimate body part, which left him without the ability to walk.

KAN said Israeli Police investigators arrived at the detention facility to detain the soldiers involved in the rape.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, 10 soldiers were detained for questioning as part of an investigation into the violent abuse.

Several reports emerged of severe abuses against Palestinian detainees at the notorious facility since the start of Israel’s ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Currently, Israel’s Supreme Court is considering a petition filed by Israeli human rights organizations to close the Sde Teiman prison, where Palestinian detainees from Gaza face torture and medical neglect. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)