Israel Releases 33 Palestinian Detainees from Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army released 33 Palestinian detainees from the Gaza Strip on Thursday, according to medical sources.

“The freed detainees were admitted to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital with thin bodies and signs of torture,” the sources said as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to an Anadolu reporter, the detainees were set free east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Later in the day, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas issued “horrific testimonies of severe abuses” faced by Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails following the release of several Palestinian detainees from Gaza by Israeli authorities on Thursday.

Hamas said in a statement, “The latest accounts come from several Palestinians from Gaza who were released on Thursday from the Sde Teiman detention center.

“This detention center is overcrowded with thousands of Palestinian detainees, forcibly taken by the (Israeli) occupation from the Gaza Strip.”

At least 36 Palestinian prisoners detained by Israeli forces since October 7 have died as a result of torture and harsh conditions in Israeli prisons, the Gaza Media Office said on Thursday.

The Israeli army is believed to have detained thousands of Palestinians from Gaza, including women, children and medics, amid its deadly offensive on the enclave.

Dozens of detainees freed by the Israeli army in recent weeks have described torture and mistreatment during interrogation while in custody.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Nearly 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,500 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)