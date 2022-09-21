Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Students in Ramallah and Nablus

Select Language

Israeli Occupation Forces Injured Palestinian School Students in Ramallah and Nablus (photo: M Shaaban/MINA)

Nablus, MINA – Israeli Occupation forces attacked on Wednesday, 3 Palestinian schools and opened fire at Palestinian students, suffocating a number of them in Nablus and Ramallah, MINA Contributor in Palestine reported.

In Ramallah, the occupation forces stormed the village of Aboud, northwest of Ramallah, and fired tear gas at Aboud Secondary School and Hamidi Al-Barghouti Girls’ School, as a result of which a number of Palestinian school students got suffocated.

In the same context, a number of Palestinian students were suffocated in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, after the Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas canisters at a school in the village.

On a daily basis, the Israeli occupation forces raid Palestinian villages and cities in the West Bank and attack them with bullets and poison gas canisters. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

