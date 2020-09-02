Israeli Forces Attack An Elderly Palestinian in A Peaceful Protests

West bank, MINA – Israel occupation army violently attacked an elderly Palestinian during a peaceful protest against Israel aggression on Palestinian Land in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said, as quoted from Palestinepost24, that a Palestinian parent named Khairi Abu Hannoun, was among dozens of Palestinians who took part in protests against Israel’s theft of Palestinian land.

“Protesters gathered in the village of Al-Shoofa, near the West Bank city of Tulkarm, where the Israel occupation has warned of taking over large areas to expand illegal Israel Jewish settlements,” the report said.

According to witnesses, the Israel occupation forces approached the crowd of protesters and asked them to leave the area.

When they refused and insisted on remaining on the land, which was the target of the expropriation, the Israel occupation cracked down hard on the protesters.

The Palestinian parents refused to move away from the area, but Israel soldiers knocked him down and one of the Israel soldiers put the Palestinian old man’s head on the ground and pressed him with his knee. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)