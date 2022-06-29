Israeli Forces Arrests 20 Palestinian Citizens Throughout Occupied West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces on Monday launched a campaign of arrests in the cities of the occupied West Bank, targeting twenty Palestinian citizens, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Palestinian Prisoners Information Office said that the occupation forces raided the Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem, and arrested the Palestinian woman, Aida al-Atrash, and her husband, Karim al-Atrash, for several hours.

He explained that the soldiers arrested the young men Issa Safi, Mustafa Kharoub, Ibrahim Qatash and Youssef Saleh Abu Sharifa from Al-Jalazun camp north of Ramallah, and the young men Talaat Hamed, Muhammad Sobh and Muhammad Hammad from Silwad town, east of Ramallah.

It pointed out that the soldiers arrested Samir Barham and Nihad Juma’a from the village of Kafr Qaddoum, east of Qalqilya, and the young man Musa al-Atrash from the town of Silwan in Jerusalem, in addition to the arrest of the brothers Qusai, Uday, Ahmed and Muhammad Ibrahim al-Sheikh from Jenin after storming their house. (LKG/RE1)

