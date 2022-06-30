Israeli Forces Arrests 12 Palestinian Citizens in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Today, Thursday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested 12 Palestinian citizens from the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners Information Office said that the occupation forces arrested the leader in the Islamic Jihad movement, Tariq Qaadan, from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin.

It explained that the soldiers arrested the young Mahmoud Abdel-Jabbar Nafeh from the town of Ni’lin, west of Ramallah, and the young men Yasser Al-Sous, Muhammad Shadi Al-Sous, and Tariq Al-Sous from the town of Abu Shkhaydam, north of Ramallah.

A special Israeli unit arrested Ayman Abu Arab from Al-Amari camp, south of Ramallah.

It added that the soldiers also arrested a young man, Osaid Qabaj, from Tulkarm, and the two young men, Bahjat Rafe’ Mari and Salah Rayan, from the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, near Salfit.

It is worth noting that the occupation forces carry out arrest campaigns against Palestinian citizens on a daily basis in all the occupied Palestinian territories. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)