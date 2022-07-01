Israeli Forces Arrest Al-Aqsa Guard While Reading Quran

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces arrested Nizam Abu Ramuz, while reading the Quran, near the Bab al-Rahma prayer room, east of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday night.

Quds Press reported that, at the same time, the occupation authorities released Al-Aqsa guard Essam Najib on condition that he was deported from Al-Aqsa for one week.

He was arrested Thursday morning near the King Faisal Gate, one of the gates of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The occupation also arrested another guard, Ahmed Owais, after beating him, and released him unconditionally.

The occupation forces targeted Al-Aqsa guards and employees of the Islamic Endowments Department to prevent them from carrying out work at Al-Aqsa Mosque. (T/RE1)

