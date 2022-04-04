Israeli FM Conducts a Provocative Tour at Courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, made a provocative tour at the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Bab al-Amoud gate on Sunday afternoon.

On his tour, Lapid claimed that the occupation had a police force it could trust to guard it. Quds Press reports.

Lapid was escorted by tight security reinforcements during his visit to the Al-Aqsa compound.

At the same time, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns Israel’s curse on the Palestinian territories that is overpowering.

Egypt condemns the continued attacks by Israeli settlers on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque under the protection of the Israeli police, as well as the continued moves targeting Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)