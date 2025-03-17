Israel’s Netanyahu Dismisses Shin Bet Chief Amid Controversy

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, and Israeli police have summoned former Shin Bet head Nadav Argaman for questioning following a complaint made by Netanyahu, Palestine Chronicle reported.

This decision has sparked both support and criticism within Israel’s political landscape.

Netanyahu’s office announced the firing of Bar, stating that the Prime Minister met with Bar and informed him of his intention to propose the dismissal to the government.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the meeting was urgent, leading to Netanyahu’s decision to move forward with the dismissal.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed support for the action, stating that it aligned with his long-standing calls for such a move.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the replacement of Bar as “necessary” and suggested that Bar should have taken responsibility and resigned over a year ago.

However, opposition leader Yair Lapid strongly criticized Netanyahu’s handling of the situation, calling the dismissal “shameful” and accusing the Prime Minister of losing control and abandoning essential values.

Lapid deemed the timing of the dismissal irresponsible, especially considering the ongoing hostages crisis, and announced plans to challenge the decision in the Israeli Supreme Court.

The controversy intensified after Netanyahu filed a complaint against former Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman last Friday, accusing him of threatening and extorting him during his tenure.

Netanyahu claimed Argaman’s actions resembled those of organized crime gangs, rather than a former security official.

Netanyahu also linked these alleged actions to a broader campaign led by the current Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, aimed at preventing Netanyahu from implementing necessary reforms to the agency following its “catastrophic failure” on October 7, 2023.

Argaman responded by suggesting that if Netanyahu took actions against the law, he would reveal sensitive information about their interactions, including those from direct meetings.

He also called for the immediate end of the war in Gaza and the return of all captives.

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

