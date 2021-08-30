Israeli Defense Minister Meets Palestinian President for First Time

Gaza, MINA – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank on Sunday in the first official talks between Israeli occupation and Palestinian Authority since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office in June.

According to a statement issued by the Israeli Defense Ministry, the meeting dealt with security, civil and economic issues.

Officials had announced that Gantz was heading to Ramallah in the West Bank for security and economic talks with Abbas hours after Bennett’s return from Washington, where he met the US President Joe Biden at the White House.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said in a statement that Defense Minister Benny Gantz met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday evening to discuss security policy and civil and economic issues. They also discussed the security and economic conditions in the West Bank and Gaza.

“We discussed the security and economic situation in the West Bank and Gaza, and agreed to continue communication on the issues raised during the meeting,” Gantz wrote on Twitter after the meeting.

Gantz’s office said Gantz and Abbas held a separate meeting after the expanded talks. Gantz told Abbas that Israel seeks to boost the Palestinian Authority’s economy.

The meeting, which was held yesterday, is the first for the Palestinian president with a senior Israeli official since 2014. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)