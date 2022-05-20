Israeli Court Postpones Decision on Extending Isolation of Orisoner Ahmed Manasra

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Prisoners Club on Wednesday said that the Israeli occupation court postponed the decision on extending the isolation of prisoner Ahmed Manasra until the 15th of next June, until a detailed medical report on his health and psychological condition is submitted, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Prisoner Club, quoting lawyer Khaled Zabarka, said in a statement that the occupation prisons administration had requested that this session be held to extend his solitary confinement order for a new period of six months.

It is noteworthy that detainee Manasra has faced arrest and torture since he was 13 years old, and he is one of hundreds of children who are subjected to arrest and torture in the occupation prisons annually, in addition to the policy of deliberate medical negligence (slow killing).

Detainee Manasra was born on January 22, 2002, in Jerusalem. He is a member of a family of ten. He has two brothers, and he is the eldest male in his family, in addition to five sisters.

Before his arrest in 2015, he was a student at the New Generation School in Jerusalem, in the eighth grade and was 13 years old at the time. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)