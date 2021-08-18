Israeli Bulldozer Demolishes Palestinian Kindergarten School in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities demolished a Palestinian kindergarten in the al-Safeh area, southwest of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

“Israeli troops escorted a Jerusalem city bulldozer to the al-Safeh area, heavy machines knocked down a kindergarten belonging to a Palestinian, Mohammad Jum’a,” said a local source was quoted by Wafa on Wednesday.

The kindergarten, which is adjacent to the Jum’a family’s house, should have opened with the start of the new school year.

Using the pretext of illegal buildings, Israel demolished the buildings to limit Palestinian expansion in occupied Jerusalem.

At the same time, the Israeli occupation is building tens of thousands of housing units in illegal settlements in East Jerusalem for Jews with the aim of offsetting the Palestinian demographic.

Even though East Jerusalem is part of the internationally recognized Palestinian territory, Palestinians are deprived of their citizenship rights and are even classified as residents whose permits can be revoked if they move for several years.

Palestinians in Jerusalem are also discriminated against in all aspects of life, including housing, work and services.

According to a report by Israeli human rights group B’Tselem, Israel’s High Court could be prosecuted for decisions that deprive Palestinians of their rights.

The report also points out that the court’s support of Israeli plans amounts to supporting the expropriation and forcible transfer of Palestinians, a war crime under international law. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)