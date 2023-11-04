Select Language

Latest
-327 min. ago15 People Killed in Israeli Bombing of Al-Fakoora School
-75 min. agoIsraeli Airstrike on a School in Gaza, Dozens Killed
-46 min. agoNetanyahu: Israel Rejects Ceasefire Until Hamas Frees Hostages
1 hours agoOIC: Ambulance Bombing in Gaza is a War Crime
1 hours agoWHO's Head Very Shocked by Israel Bombing Ambulance in Gaza
Slideshow

Israeli Airstrike on a School in Gaza, Dozens Killed

A view of large pits in the courtyard of the school at Mamounia Girls' High School after Israeli fighter jets in Gaza City, Gaza on October 07, 2023.Photo: Anadolu Agency

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli airstrike today at a school where thousands of Palestinians were seeking refuge from the barbaric Israeli war on Gaza killed and injured dozens of people.

According to Wafa, dozens were killed and injured when warplanes fired missiles at al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip, where displaced Palestinians were staying running away from the Israeli bombardment of their homes.

Israel has committed hundreds of massacres throughout the Gaza Strip since the start of its aggression one month ago, targeting hospitals, schools, mosques, churches, and buildings killing more than 9000 people, most of them children and women, and injuring over 23,000 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Israeli Airstrikes Bomb Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news