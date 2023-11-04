Israeli Airstrike on a School in Gaza, Dozens Killed

Gaza, MINA – An Israeli airstrike today at a school where thousands of Palestinians were seeking refuge from the barbaric Israeli war on Gaza killed and injured dozens of people.

According to Wafa, dozens were killed and injured when warplanes fired missiles at al-Fakhoura school in Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip, where displaced Palestinians were staying running away from the Israeli bombardment of their homes.

Israel has committed hundreds of massacres throughout the Gaza Strip since the start of its aggression one month ago, targeting hospitals, schools, mosques, churches, and buildings killing more than 9000 people, most of them children and women, and injuring over 23,000 others. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)