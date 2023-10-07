Israeli Airstrikes Bomb Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza

Gaza, MINA – A number of Palestinians were injured this Saturday afternoon as a result of an Israeli plane bombing an ambulance at the entrance to the Nasser Government Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, Quds Press reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health condemned the Israeli occupation forces for directly targeting ambulances in front of the emergency unit at (Nasser Medical Complex) in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, causing many health workers and residents to be injured.

Previously, Israeli military air strikes also targeted the Indonesian Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip, causing one staff member to die.

The Ministry of Health called on international and humanitarian agencies to take all measures to ensure the protection of health institutions, ambulances and medical teams during emergencies.

The Ministry of Health did not reveal the number of victims arriving at hospitals due to Israeli bombing in the Gaza Strip, but local sources estimate there were around 19 victims in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

On the same day, the Palestinian resistance movement in the Gaza Strip, Hamas announced the start of a large-scale military operation against Israel, in response to the ongoing desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli occupation authorities and Jewish extremists.

Thousands of rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)