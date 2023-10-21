Demands for International Intervention to Prevent the Bombing of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza

Ramallah, MINA – On Friday evening, the Minister of Health in the Palestinian Authority, Mai Al-Kaila, called on the international community to intervene immediately to prevent the bombing of Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza, Quds Press reported.

Al-Kaila appealed, in a statement, to “the international community and all international human rights organizations to intervene urgently and protect Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza from the danger of bombing by the Israeli occupation authorities.”

“It is necessary for the international community to move quickly to prevent another tragedy similar to that of the Ahli Baptist Hospital (Tuesday), where about 500 Palestinian civilians, including children, were martyred in an Israeli air strike,” she added.

Al-Kaila stated that the Red Crescent Society, which runs Al-Quds Hospital, received “a notification from the occupation authorities to evacuate the hospital under the threat of bombing.”

She pointed out that the hospital “currently houses more than 400 patients, and about 12,000 civilians who took refuge in it after being displaced due to the Israeli aggression.”

Earlier Friday, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that it had received “a threat from the occupation authorities to bomb Al-Quds Hospital and demand its immediate evacuation.”

The world called for “immediate and urgent action to prevent a new massacre like the one that occurred at Al-Ahly Baptist Hospital.”

Last Wednesday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that an Israeli raid on the Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday claimed the lives of 471 Palestinians.

Since October 7, the Israeli army has continued to target the Gaza Strip with intense air strikes that destroyed entire neighborhoods, leaving 4,137 martyrs, including 1,524 children, in addition to 13,000 injured, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)