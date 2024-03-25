Israeli Army Launches New Military Operation in Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army launched a new military operation in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Sunday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A military statement said around 40 targets were struck in the operation in Al-Amal neighborhood in the city’s southern part.

There were no reports yet of casualties.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said early Sunday that Israeli forces had stormed the Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital in the city amid heavy gunfire.

The organization said Israeli forces fired smoke bombs at Al-Amal Hospital to force its medical staff, patients, and displaced Palestinians sheltering at the facility to leave.

One Palestinian was reportedly injured in the attack.

According to the aid group, the Israeli forces demanded those inside the hospital “to leave it half-naked.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since Octber 7, 2023. More than 32,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 74,500 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 per cent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)