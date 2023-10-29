Israel Threatens Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City with Bombardment

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities issued a threat on Sunday to the Al-Quds Hospital in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City, demanding its immediate evacuation under the threat of bombardment.

According to Wafa, the hospital administrations have refused to obey Israeli evacuation orders the hospitals currently house a large number of wounded individuals, including those in critical condition and requiring artificial respiration.

The hospital’s director, Bashar Murad, reported that the hospital received highly alarming threats from the Israeli occupation forces, demanding that the hospital be immediately evacuated of both wounded individuals and medical personnel under the threat of bombardment,

The hospital currently houses more than 400 patients and wounded individuals, along with approximately 12,000 displaced civilians who have sought refuge there, perceiving it as a safe haven.

This threat comes amid a dire situation where 15 out of 35 hospitals in Gaza have ceased operations due to Israeli airstrikes and fuel shortages.

Hospitals in Gaza face daily threats from the Israeli occupation, demanding their immediate evacuation, in addition to intentional strikes on hospitals or their surroundings.

Nearly 500 innocent civilians were killed in an Israeli strike two weeks ago on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, making it by far the highest death toll of any single incident in Gaza during the current Israeli genocide campaign in Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)