Israeli Tanks Retreat from Gaza’s Main Highway after Brief Attack

Gaza, MINA – Israeli tanks have withdrawn from Salah al-Din street in Gaza City after a brief attack, the government in the Gaza Strip said on Monday.

“There are no Israeli tanks on Salah al-Din street and life has returned to normal,” the Government Media Office said in a statement.

Eyewitnesses previously told Anadolu Agency that Israeli tanks moved on Sunday evening from the town of Juhor Ad-Dik in the eastern Gaza Strip to Salah al-Din street, southeast of Gaza City.

The attack coincided with heavy artillery shelling and airstrikes, they said.

“The occupation is trying to paint an unrealistic picture of its troops’ presence in Gaza, but they cannot remain in the territory under resistance attacks,” the media agency said.

“There were no ground attacks on residential neighborhoods in the Gaza Strip,” the report added.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on Monday that the army was “gradually advancing” into Gaza.

“We are carrying out ground operations that extend into the route,” he told reporters.

The Israeli army on Friday expanded its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has experienced non-stop airstrikes since a surprise attack by Palestinian fighters on October 7.

Nearly 9,500 people died in the conflict, including 8,005 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis. (T/RE1/P2)

