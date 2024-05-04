Al-Qassam Attacks Israeli Troops in Gaza and Lebanese Border

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam said on Friday, they attacked Israeli regime forces in the Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood of Gaza City north of the blockaded strip, Press TV reported.

Al-Qassam said it carried out the operation in collaboration with the military wing of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement.

Hamas also said its military wing also launched rocket attacks on clusters of Israeli troops in the main Netzarim corridor, which Israel is building through the middle of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam also reportedly fired a barrage of rockets from southern Lebanon at Israeli barracks near the border.

However, in its statement, Al-Qassam did not specify the extent of the damage from its attacks.

Israel launched an onslaught on Gaza supported by the US on October 7 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out a surprise operation against southern Israel.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 34,622 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 77,816 others.

The UN says the destruction caused by Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip has not been seen since the Second World War. The UN estimates that reconstruction of the Palestinian territories will take 80 years and cost up to $40 billion. (T/RE1/P2)

