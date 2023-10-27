UN: Israel ‘Clearly’ Opposes Aid Deliveries on Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel “clearly” opposes the delivery of humanitarian aid to northern Gaza where hundreds of thousands of civilians remain trapped during incessant bombing, Al Jazeera reported on Friday.

“The government of Israel has been clear that they don’t want us delivering [aid] in the north,” Lynn Hastings, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Palestine, says.

“So our staff will have to assume certain security risks if we determine the assistance that we have to be lifesaving and needs to be delivered,” Hastings said.

“I’ve said it before that over a million people cannot just pick up and move to the south where there have been repeated bombings. There is no service delivery, there is no shelter there. We need to be able to deliver [assistance] to those people and we need to be able to deliver assistance to wherever people are in need,”she added.(T/RE1/P2)

