Freedom Flotilla Prepares Additional Fleet to Sailing Through the Gaza Blockade

The Akdeniz ship, one of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) fleet which will sail through the blockade of Gaza. (Photo: Nurhadis/MINA)

Istanbul, MINA – The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) is preparing an additional, larger fleet to penetrate the Gaza blockade after shipping was postponed due to Israeli intervention.

MINA journalist Nurhadis from Istanbul reported that the plan was conveyed by the FFC High Committee, Ismail Songur on Friday.

“We will keep sailing, and we are preparing another fleet that is bigger than this,” he said.

Ismail also said that several other countries were also preparing their fleets to sail together across the Mediterranean Sea to break through the Gaza blockade.

Previously, the Freedom Flotilla’s voyage was delayed indefinitely because the Republic of Guinea Bissau withdrew permission to use its flag when the ship was about to set sail.

The FFC Committee continued to make efforts but in the end it was decided that all activities that had been prepared in Istanbul would return to their respective homelands until later they received permission to use flags to sail from other countries, of which up to now several countries have stated that they are ready. (T/RE1/P2)

