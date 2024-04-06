Several Palestinian Killed in Gaza by Israeli Attacks early Saturday 

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinian civilians were killed and others injured early Saturday morning in a series of Israeli aerial and artillery strikes targeting residential neighborhoods in various areas of the Gaza Strip, according to local and medical sources.

According to Wafa, the Israeli forces targeted civilian homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, the Al-Sabra neighborhood in its center, and the neighborhoods of Tel Al-Hawa and Sheikh Ajleen southwest of the city.

This resulted in the murder of three civilians and the injury of around 10 others, who were transferred to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the city.

Additionally, Israeli artillery shelled homes in the areas of Al-Maghraqa, Al-Zahra, and the northern outskirts of the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, causing injuries among civilians, who were subsequently transported to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza.

Furthermore, Israeli artillery targeted several areas in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip.

Simultaneously, the occupation forces fired several shells towards the southwestern neighborhoods of Khan Younis city, south of the Strip, coinciding with airstrikes on the central and western parts of the city.

The ongoing Israeli occupation aggression against the Gaza Strip since October 7th has so far resulted in the murder of 33,091 civilians, mostly children and women, and the injury of over 75,750 others, in a preliminary toll. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)