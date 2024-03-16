At Least 80 Civilians Killed in Israeli New Airstrikes in Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – At least 80 civilians were killed and dozens injured, mostly children and women, in Israeli airstrikes that targeted several homes and buildings in Gaza City, the Nuseirat camp, and the city of Rafah, Wafa reports.

Local sources said that Israeli warpalnes shelled with several missiles a 7-storey residential building housing displaced persons near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, killing many and causing multiple injuries.

Meanwhile, Israeli fighter jets carried out an airstrike on a house on Al-Jalaa Street in Gaza City. The strike resulted in dozens of causalities.

Five civilians were also killed and dozens of others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.

Another strike hit a house in the Al-Nasr neighborhood in the city, resulting in the killing of many civilians and causing others to sustain injuries.

Meantime, sources reported that Israeli occupation artillery targeted two houses in the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic killing of at least 36 persons.

Israeli air force further conducted intense airstrikes targeting several sites and areas in the town of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, coinciding with unleashing light bombs in the sky of the town.

In the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, the occupation forces bombed a populated house, wounding a number of civilians.

The sources confirmed that the occupation forces committed several massacres in the Gaza Strip at dawn today, in which about 80 were killed, mostly children, and dozens were injured. (T/RE1/P2)

