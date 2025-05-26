Children Burned Alive as Gaza School Strike Death Toll Rises to 36

Gaza, MINA – At least 36 people, many of them children, were killed early Monday in a devastating Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City’s Al-Daraj neighborhood, Wafa reported.

The targeted Fahmi Al-Jarjawi School had been serving as a refuge for families fleeing ongoing Israeli bombardment. Local sources confirmed that the victims included numerous women and children, many of whom were severely burned in the attack.

The pre-dawn strike sparked large fires that rapidly spread through tents set up in the schoolyard, trapping civilians inside and resulting in a high number of casualties. Harrowing videos posted on social media showed flames engulfing the compound, with charred bodies and survivors screaming for help.

This latest massacre brings the total Palestinian death toll to at least 53,939 since the start of Israel’s military campaign on October 7, 2023, according to WAFA. Nearly 122,000 others have been injured, with emergency teams struggling to access heavily bombed areas due to continuous attacks.

The strike has been widely condemned as another grave escalation in what international observers have described as a worsening humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip. []

