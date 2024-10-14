Israeli Bombing of Tents in Deir Al-Balah Kills Four Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were killed and about 70 were injured tonight in the Israeli occupation bombing of the tents of displaced people inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah city in the central Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that four people were killed and about 70 others were injured as a result of the occupation’s targeting of the tents of the displaced inside Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wafa reports.

The sources pointed out that fires broke out in a number of tents as a result of the occupation’s bombing.

A spokesman for Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital also reported that there are large numbers of slain and wounded people as a result of the occupation’s bombing of the tents of the displaced in the hospital.

He pointed out that the hospital’s reception department was filled with wounded people due to the large numbers.

Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 42,227 reported fatalities, with an additional 98,464 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.

According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)