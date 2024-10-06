Israeli Bombardment Force Palestinians Displacement in Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Areas in eastern and western northern Gaza Strip witnessed a wave of Palestinian displacement late Saturday amid intense Israeli air and artillery bombardment, according to Anadolu Agency.

The bombardment was accompanied by gunfire from Israeli helicopters.

Israeli warplanes continue to carry out intensive airstrikes on the northern Gaza Strip, some of which targeted civilian homes, said the correspondent.

One Palestinian was killed and three were injured in a strike that targeted the town of Jabalia, witnesses told Anadolu.

The displacement of Palestinians includes areas such as Atatra, Al-Tawam, Al-Karama, and Al-Mukhabarat (northwest), heading toward Gaza City and its center, and from the east of the Jabalia Camp to its center, witnesses added.

They reported hearing sounds of Israeli military vehicles near the eastern and western border areas of northern Gaza, but there was no confirmation on the start of a possible ground operation in the area. (T/RE1/P2)

