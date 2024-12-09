Israeli Attacks on Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital Unacceptable: WHO

Gaza, MINA – The latest shelling of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, causing extensive damage and disrupting vital medical services, is “unacceptable,” the World Health Organization (WHO) director-general said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the hospital’s authority, the December 7 attack caused injuries among health workers and patients, while water, oxygen and fuel tanks were destroyed, sparking a fire inside the hospital premises.

The facility is now completely without electricity, further crippling its ability to provide essential care, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at X.

“The ongoing attacks on the hospital are unacceptable and deprive people in the north (of Gaza) of the minimal health services they already have,” he said.

Tedros called for urgent action to protect patients, health workers and medical facilities in the conflict zone.

“We urge the protection of patients, health workers and facilities; access to provide regular humanitarian assistance and support in repairing facilities; and an immediate end to hostilities,” he added.

The Kamal Adwan Hospital has been a vital lifeline for the region, offering limited but essential care in the face of persistent shortages of medical supplies, staff and electricity. The destruction of its infrastructure has deepened the challenges for health care providers trying to save lives amid the conflict. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)