Israeli Artillery, Military Vehicles Surround Indonesian Hospital in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces surrounded the Indonesian hospital in Gaza using dozens of heavy military vehicles and artillery in an area of ​​less than one kilometer, Wafa reported on Monday.

Israel also placed snipers on the roofs of buildings near hospitals, which blocked access for ambulances to transport injured victims. Indonesian Hospital is the only hospital operating in the northern part of Gaza.

Previously, it was reported that a number of residents were martyred and others were injured on Monday early morning, as a result of Israeli occupation artillery shooting at the Indonesian Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Medical sources said that at least eight people were martyred and dozens of others were injured, as a result of the occupation’s artillery directly targeting the hospital and its surroundings with bullets and missiles.

Occupation artillery bombed the second floor of the Indonesian Hospital, causing massive destruction to the place, in addition to injuring two doctors while working.

Thousands of evacuees were inside the hospital, including media workers, doctors and staff as well as three volunteers from Indonesia. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)