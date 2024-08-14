Israeli Army Systematically Uses Palestinians as Human Shields in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army is systematically using Palestinian civilians as human shields during its operations in the Gaza Strip, an investigation by Israel’s Haaretz daily has revealed, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

According to a report published Tuesday, this practice is conducted with the knowledge of senior military officials, including the Army Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi.

The investigation, which is based on testimonies from Israeli soldiers and commanders, revealed that Palestinian civilians were usually wearing Israeli army uniforms and many of them were in their 20s, the daily said.

“Most of them are wearing sneakers, not army boots. And their hands are cuffed behind their backs and their faces are full of fear,” it added.

The daily revealed that “random Palestinians have been used by Israeli army units in the Gaza Strip for one purpose: to serve as human shields for soldiers during operations.”

‘Our lives are more important than their lives’

The report describes how these civilians are forced to accompany Israeli soldiers during operations and are sent ahead of the soldiers to inspect potentially dangerous areas. The soldiers involved have reportedly been told that “our lives are more important than their lives,” justifying the use of Palestinians as human shields to avoid Israeli casualties.

“There is pride in it,” the report cited soldiers who choose Gazans for the missions and bring them to the brigades and battalions as saying.

Haaretz also highlighted that this practice violates international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit the use of civilians as human shields. Despite this, the practice appears to be widespread and systematic within the Israeli military operations in Gaza.

“The army has played innocent, despite footage shown on Al Jazeera about two months ago,” the newspaper said.

In the footage, “Israeli soldiers can be seen dressing Palestinian detainees in uniforms and flak jackets, putting cameras on them and sending them into badly damaged houses and tunnel entrances with their hands bound by plastic ties,” it added.

A soldier who took part in the use of Gazans as human shields told Haaretz: “When I saw the report from Al Jazeera, I said: ‘Ah, yes, it’s true.'”

“And then I saw the IDF’s (army’s) response, which totally doesn’t reflect reality. It’s done with the knowledge of the brigade commander at the least,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)