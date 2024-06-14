Israeli Airstrikes on Residentials in Gaza City Result in Killing of Civilians

Gaza, MINA – Last night, Israeli airstrikes on residential areas in Gaza City resulted in the killing of three women and a child, Wafa reports.

Local sources reported that the airstrikes targeted a home belonging to the Bakri family near Haidar Square in western Gaza City, leading to the tragic murder of three women. Additionally, a child was killed in a separate airstrike within the city.

Simultaneously, Israeli warplanes conducted two raids southeast of the Al Zaytoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City and another strike at the entrance of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Israeli has been waging a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. This ongoing aggression has resulted in the killing of more than 37,232 people and injuries to 85,037 others, with thousands of victims still trapped under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

